Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $90,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $52.93 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

