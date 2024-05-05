nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,818. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

