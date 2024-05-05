NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.