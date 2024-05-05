O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 75.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

