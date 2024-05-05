Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 3,604,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

