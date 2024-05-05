One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.99. 836,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.80 and its 200-day moving average is $316.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.28 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

