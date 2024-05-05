One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,235 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

