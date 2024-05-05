One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $267,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,631,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,116. The company has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.90.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
