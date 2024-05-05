One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,547 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,003,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. 57,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

