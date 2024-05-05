One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $244.07 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.36 and its 200-day moving average is $296.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

