One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,450,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VBK stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.04. 204,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,535. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

