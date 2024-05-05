ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 48.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

