Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) is NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 9.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,893. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

