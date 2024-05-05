Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,511 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $68,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 302,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 935,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,361,000 after purchasing an additional 327,335 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,353 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

