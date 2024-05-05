Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

