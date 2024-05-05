PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.