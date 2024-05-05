Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the coal producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:BTU opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.36. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

