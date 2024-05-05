Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,635 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $204,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4,712.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,556 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.44. 203,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,661. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.72 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average is $152.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

