PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,126,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,097. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.