Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2,676.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 64,510 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 551,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,343.1% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 295,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 274,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

