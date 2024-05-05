Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.74. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,001 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

