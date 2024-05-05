Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PINS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of PINS opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

