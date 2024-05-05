Pinterest’s (PINS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.43, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,165,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.