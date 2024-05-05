Polymesh (POLYX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.05 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $212.25 million and approximately $37.05 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,048,721,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,048,415,939.71806 with 846,294,143.471632 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

