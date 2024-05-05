PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
PolyPid Stock Performance
Shares of PYPD opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.32.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). Equities research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
