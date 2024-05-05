Power Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Home Depot by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.85. 4,165,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.