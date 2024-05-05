Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Kyndryl comprises about 0.8% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 28.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 367,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

