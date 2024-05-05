Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

CHTR stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.93. 865,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

