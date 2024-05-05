Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $868,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after buying an additional 693,247 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,333. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

