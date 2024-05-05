Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 315 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 225.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NOW stock traded up $20.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $716.65. 1,437,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $753.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.00.
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
