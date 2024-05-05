Power Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.76 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

