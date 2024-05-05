PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $24.95 on Friday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $981.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAA. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

