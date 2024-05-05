Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Position Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $81.21. 784,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,162. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.