Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 119 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

NFLX traded up $14.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $579.34. 3,307,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.95 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $602.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

