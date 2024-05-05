Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,423 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.