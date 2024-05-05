Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,777. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

