Provence Wealth Management Group Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $20.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $761.06 and its 200 day moving average is $671.38. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

