Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 656 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. 2,039,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.