Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 2,422 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

