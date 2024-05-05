Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.51. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

