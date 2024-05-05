Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 168.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

