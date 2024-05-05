Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.56.

Shares of QSR opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

