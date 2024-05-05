Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.1 %

REXR stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $139,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 103.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,591,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 808,134 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.