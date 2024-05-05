Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $10.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 47,151,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,779,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.