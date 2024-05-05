Robert W. Baird Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 69.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 877,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

