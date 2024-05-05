Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

