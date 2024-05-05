Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

VNOM stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $537,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

