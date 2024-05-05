Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$22.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.17.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$19.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The stock has a market cap of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.89 and a twelve month high of C$20.66.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

