RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director Sells $1,049,781.15 in Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

