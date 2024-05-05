Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 799,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,422. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

